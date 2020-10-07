Union Cabinet congratulates PM Modi

WEB DESK

The Union Cabinet today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entering in 20th consecutive year as a democratically elected head of a government.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, Mr Modi brought reforms in governance, reforms in major sectors and gave corruption-free government.

He said, Prime Minister raised the standard of living of poor people and deprived section.

The cabinet also decided to launch a public campaign on Coronovirus from tomorrow.

Mr Javadekar said there is no vaccine and perfect medicine available and therefore the only defence against corona is mask, safe distance and hand wash. The campaign will be launched through poster, banners and social media campaign.