Under cyclone Asani impact, Light and moderate rainfall likely at many places over coastal Andhra, Odisha, West Bengal

The Cyclonic Storm ‘ASANI’ lay centred over West-central Bay of Bengal near about 30 kms east-Southeast of Machilipatnam, 50 kms Southwest of Narsapur. Under its impact, light and moderate rainfall is likely at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department says that the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and is likely to become a depression by Thursday morning. IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal today.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure that no casualties were suffered. He said, the people from low-lying areas should be evacuated and their requirements be taken care of.

Andhra Pradesh Government has opened 454 Relief Camps in seven districts which are likely to be affected by Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ in Bay of Bengal.

With the cyclone, most of the coastal pockets in Andhra Pradesh are surrounded with gusty winds with moderate to heavy rains fall and Red messages have been issued to Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam Districts.