16 Sep 2022

UN, US welcome ceasefire between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Published On:

WEB DESK

United Nations and US have welcomed a ceasefire announced between Armenia and Azerbaijan after two days of violence linked to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The fighting, which each side blamed on the other, left more than 170 soldiers dead. A ceasefire was agreed between the two sides late on Wednesday, a senior Armenian official said. Moscow, which has a self-defense pact with Armenia and a military base in the country but also strives for friendly relations with Azerbaijan, claimed credit for the deal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a tweet said United States welcome the cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia and will continue to work with the parties to seek to cement it. UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca said that the international community must remain fully committed to a peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs in statement said that India believes that bilateral disputes should be settled through diplomacy and dialogue. It also said there can be no military solution to any conflict and New Delhi encourage both sides to pursue talks to arrive at a lasting and peaceful solution.

