FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Oct 2022 08:27:39      انڈین آواز

UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee meet to be held in Mumbai & Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

A special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee will be held in Mumbai and Delhi on 28th and 29th of October.

The theme of the meeting will be ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes’.

The meeting will begin with a ‘Soft Opening Session and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism’ in Mumbai on the 28th of October through a ceremony at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace. Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, Secretary West Sanjay Verma said the current 15 and incoming 5 members of the UN Security Council will pay homage at the 26/11 memorial site on the occasion.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, along with member states of the UNSC, and senior UN Officials will lay a wreath at 26/11 memorial site and observe a minute’s silence in memory of the victims.

Statements in memory of victims will be read out by Dr Jaishankar and President of the UNSC. Select victims of the Mumbai terror attacks would also be addressing the participants separately. An informal briefing of the CTC will be held on the theme of ‘Combating Terrorism Financing in local and regional contexts,

The Special meeting of the CTC in Delhi on the 29th of October will commence with a high-level Ministerial plenary session. Discussions during the day will focus on three separate sub-themes.

These are ‘Countering terrorist exploitation of Information and Communication Technologies, ‘Countering terrorism financing online – threats and opportunities related to new payment technologies and fundraising methods’ and ‘Threats posed by terrorist use of unmanned aerial systems’.

Leading experts from UN’s operational partners and specialised agencies will be addressing these panel discussions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Harmanpreet Singh named Captain of the 22 -member Indian Hockey for FIH Pro League 

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh was on Tuesday named captain of the 22-member Indian ...

Swapnil Kusale wins India’s 3rd Paris 2024 Olympics quota

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale won India’s third Paris 2024 Olympics quota place at the ongoing ISSF World Ch ...

T-20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets at Melbourne

AMN India beat its arch rival Pakistan by four wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in a nail b ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart