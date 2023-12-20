UN Security Council to Vote on Gaza Humanitarian Resolution

AMN

The UN Security Council is set to vote on a resolution for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza today. Originally, the vote was scheduled for Monday, but was delayed by a day to allow more time for negotiations.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo for talks on a fresh ceasefire in Gaza. According to media reports, Ismail Haniyeh would head a high-level Hamas delegation to Egypt, where he is due to hold talks with Egyptian intelligence chief among others. The discussions will be on stopping the war to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners.