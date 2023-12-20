French Parliament Passes Tougher Immigration Legislation

AMN

The French Parliament has passed legislation toughening France’s Immigration policy after months of political discussion. The new legislation makes it more difficult for migrants to bring family members to France and delays their access to welfare benefits.

It also bans detaining minors in detention centers. The pact supported by EU governments and European Parliament members also includes creating border detention centers and enabling the quicker deportation of rejected asylum seekers. However, human rights groups have expressed their anger over the new reform. In a joint statement, they said, it is the most regressive Bill of the past 40 years for the rights and living conditions of foreigners, including those who have long been in France.