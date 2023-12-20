इंडियन आवाज़     20 Dec 2023 06:40:48      انڈین آواز

USA: Donald Trump cannot run for US President next year in state

Colorado’s Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump cannot run for US President next year in the state, citing a constitutional insurrection clause. In a landmark decision, the court ruled 4-3 that Mr Trump is not an eligible candidate.

It is the first time that Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate. Several attempts to kick Mr Trump off the ballot in other states have failed. Last night’s decision – which has been placed on hold pending appeal until next month – does not apply to states outside Colorado.

The ruling only applies to the state’s primary election on 5 March, when Republican voters will choose their preferred candidate for president. The decision reverses an earlier one from a Colorado judge, who ruled that the 14th Amendment’s insurrection ban does not apply to presidents because the section does not explicitly name them.

