इंडियन आवाज़     19 Dec 2023 10:40:06      انڈین آواز

PM Modi holds telephonic talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, they had a productive exchange of views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic.

 Mr. Modi highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for those affected. Mr Netanyahu briefed Mr Modi on the recent developments in the ongoing conflict. Mr Modi emphasized an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart