PM Modi holds telephonic talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, they had a productive exchange of views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic.

Mr. Modi highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for those affected. Mr Netanyahu briefed Mr Modi on the recent developments in the ongoing conflict. Mr Modi emphasized an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy.