Death toll rises to 116 in earthquake hit Gansu and Qinghai provinces of China

AMN/ WEB DESK

In China, at least 116 people were killed following an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude that hit northwest Gansu and Qinghai provinces. Xinhua News Agency said 105 killed in the province of Gansu and rest in neighbouring Qinghai province. The calamity occurred late on Monday evening.



The report claimed over 230 people were injured, damaged houses and roads, and knocked out power and communication lines, in the province after the strong, shallow earthquake struck.

State media Global Times reported Chinese President Xi Jinping issued important instructions regarding the earthquake, demanding full-scale search and rescue efforts, proper resettlement of affected people, and maximum efforts to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.