Malaysia Bans Israeli-flagged Cargo Ships from Docking at Ports

Malaysia has banned all Israeli-flagged cargo ships from docking at its ports today. In a statement, it said the restrictions are a response to Israel’s actions that ignore basic humanitarian principles during its war against Palestinians.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Wednesday announced the decision to impose the maritime ban on Israel-affiliated vessels. Ships on their way to Israel will also be barred from loading cargo at any port in the Southeast Asian nation with immediate effect. The Prime Minister said both of these restrictions are effective immediately.

In Malaysia, about 60 percent of the population is Muslim and it does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel and advocates for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.