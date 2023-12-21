[stockdio-historical-chart symbol="AAPL" stockExchange="NYSENasdaq" width="580" height="380" motif="financial" palette="financial-light"

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Dec 2023 05:41:50      انڈین آواز

At UN India reiterates “unwavering commitment” to people of Afghanistan

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, has reiterated the country’s “unwavering commitment” to the people of Afghanistan, emphasising the need for continued international attention and support for the country, which is already combating obstacles like terrorism and natural disasters. Briefing the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan, Ms Kamboj shared that India has delivered material humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and continues to offer educational scholarships for Afghan students. She said India has also partnered with various UN agencies, including the UN World Food Programme and the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, in their humanitarian endeavours. 

In September earlier this year, India confirmed to have sent supplies to Afghanistan in the Interactive Dialogue on the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan at the 54th Session of the Human Rights Council. With the potential mandate renewal of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in March of the following year, Ms Kamboj expressed India’s eagerness to collaborate closely with the pen holders and share its perspectives as a neighbouring country to Afghanistan.

Already grappling with poverty, Afghanistan found itself sinking further into destitution due to international isolation and the economic turmoil triggered by the Taliban’s takeover in 2021. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported a staggering increase in poverty, with 97 per cent of Afghans living below the poverty line.

