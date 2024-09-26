THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Secretary Warns World Leaders of Escalating Global Tensions Approaching a ‘Powder Keg’

Sep 25, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the world leaders that the world is edging towards the unimaginable situation of a powder keg which risks engulfing the world. Mr Guterres said this at the 79th United Nations General Assembly which opened yesterday. Citing deepening geopolitical divisions, the UN Chief said, the solutions to the crises require the reform of the international institutions, including the Security Council, and commitment to the UN Charter.

The world leaders’ meeting is taking place amid increasing global divisions, major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and the threat of an even larger conflict in the West Asia. The UN Assembly’s annual meeting, followed the two-day Summit of the Future, which adopted a Pact for the Future, to tackle the challenges of the 21st century including conflicts, climate change, artificial intelligence and women’s rights.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed joint press conference in Adelaide

Sep 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Ranks as Third Most Powerful Nation in Asia, Surpassing Japan in Asia Power Index

Sep 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli airstrike

Sep 25, 2024

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Kiren Rijiju highlights achievements of Ministry of Minority Affairs in first 100 days of new Government

September 25, 2024
DEFENCE

DRDO signs MoU with IIT Delhi to develop Light Weight Bullet Proof jackets

September 25, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Jammu and Kashmir: 2nd phase of Assembly elections end peacefully

September 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed joint press conference in Adelaide

September 25, 2024