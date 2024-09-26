UN Secretary Warns World Leaders of Escalating Global Tensions Approaching a ‘Powder Keg’

AMN/ WEB DESK

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the world leaders that the world is edging towards the unimaginable situation of a powder keg which risks engulfing the world. Mr Guterres said this at the 79th United Nations General Assembly which opened yesterday. Citing deepening geopolitical divisions, the UN Chief said, the solutions to the crises require the reform of the international institutions, including the Security Council, and commitment to the UN Charter.

The world leaders’ meeting is taking place amid increasing global divisions, major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and the threat of an even larger conflict in the West Asia. The UN Assembly’s annual meeting, followed the two-day Summit of the Future, which adopted a Pact for the Future, to tackle the challenges of the 21st century including conflicts, climate change, artificial intelligence and women’s rights.