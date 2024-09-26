THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Ranks as Third Most Powerful Nation in Asia, Surpassing Japan in Asia Power Index

Sep 25, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has become the third most powerful nation in Asia, surpassing Japan in the Asia Power Index. The Asia Power Index report for 2024 indicated that strong post-COVID economic growth has led India to increase its economic capability by 4.2 points. The report also highlights that India performed well across all other resource measures, especially in future resources, where its score rose by 8.2 points. This growth suggests that India’s youthful population may deliver a demographic dividend in the decades to come, unlike many other countries in Asia.

India’s Diplomatic Influence has also risen in the Asia Power Index. In 2023, India increased its tempo of diplomatic activity, participating in the sixth-highest number of dialogues with countries included in the Asia Power Index. This helped India surpass Japan, reinforcing its status as the third-largest power in the index and reflecting its increasing geopolitical stature.

The Asia Power Index ranks 27 countries and territories based on their capacity to shape their external environment, with its scope reaching as far west as Pakistan, as far north as Russia, and as far into the Pacific as Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed joint press conference in Adelaide

Sep 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Secretary Warns World Leaders of Escalating Global Tensions Approaching a ‘Powder Keg’

Sep 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli airstrike

Sep 25, 2024

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Kiren Rijiju highlights achievements of Ministry of Minority Affairs in first 100 days of new Government

September 25, 2024
DEFENCE

DRDO signs MoU with IIT Delhi to develop Light Weight Bullet Proof jackets

September 25, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Jammu and Kashmir: 2nd phase of Assembly elections end peacefully

September 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed joint press conference in Adelaide

September 25, 2024