Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed joint press conference in Adelaide

Sep 25, 2024

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that India and Australia are working towards strengthening the Economic-Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) through the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. He said the ECTA agreement has resulted in market access to both sides and resulted in significant increase in merchandise trade between the two nations.  

While addressing a joint press conference in Adelaide today, Mr Goyal has announced the setting up of an office for trade promotion in Sydney, Australia. The office will consist of representatives of Invest India, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited among others. He said these offices will act as a bridge between investors and businesses.

Mr Goyal also highlighted the success of the Make in India Programme. He said the programme has been a resounding success which encourages the startup ecosystem and promotes manufacturing in India.

