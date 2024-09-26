THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli airstrike

Sep 25, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. The Israel Defense Forces, IDF have confirmed that it killed the commander of Hezbollah’s missiles and rockets force in an airstrike. IDF struck the Hezbollah-controlled area of Beirut for a second consecutive day after mounting a new wave of airstrikes in Lebanon. Qabisi was hit alongside additional central commanders of Hezbollah’s missiles and rockets force. He had held several significant roles within Hezbollah since 1980 and was responsible for planning and executing numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. Earlier, yesterday, Hezbollah had fired rockets into north Israel.

In recent developments in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Israel is shifting its focus from South-side to the northern frontier, where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas. The Israeli government is securing the border and setting the stage for a long conflict, inflicting heavy blow to Hezbollah. Last week, in the worst security breach in its history thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah members exploded. The operation was widely attributed to Israel, however, it has not confirmed or denied the responsibility. Hezbollah has vowed that it will not back down until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

