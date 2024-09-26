Sri Lanka to hold its Parliamentary Elections on November 14th

AMN/ WEB DESK

Days after completion of Presidential Election, Sri Lanka now heads towards Parliamentary Elections. A gazette notification was issued last night by the President to dissolve the 225 member Parliament. The elections will be held on 14th of November this year for which Nominations will be received between 4th and 11th October. Mr. Dissanayake was elected as the President of Sri Lanka in a close, three cornered fight. His alliance National People’s Power has only three members in the current legislature, two of whom are part of his cabinet including Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.