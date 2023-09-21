इंडियन आवाज़     22 Sep 2023 12:11:10      انڈین آواز

UN must lead by example to bring women in leadership position: Sheikh Hasina

AMN

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters, New York that the UN should lead by example to bring women in leadership position.

Addressing at the Annual Meeting of the UNGA Platform of Women Leaders session, Mrs. Hasina stressed that “We need to elevate our narrative from participation to leadership. And the UN must lead by example”.

“It is regrettable that no woman has so far been appointed as the UN Secretary General. Time has come; we will have one women UN Secretary general soon”, Bangladesh PM said.

She said that women must be in a leadership position to influence decisions to make positive impacts in the lives of other women.

