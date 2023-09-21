Chinese weather officials step up heavy rain warnings in several regions

AMN

Chinese weather officials have stepped up warnings about heavy rain and strong winds in several regions, after a violent tornado wreaked havoc in the eastern province of Jiangsu, killing 10 people on Tuesday. The tornado was brief but fierce, with social media images showing overturned cars, downed power lines and flying debris, much of which littered the streets of Suqian, a city in the north of the province. Broadcaster CCTV said, two areas in the province were affected – Suqian and Yancheng. Weather warnings were also issued for the southwestern region of Chongqing, several areas in southwestern Guizhou, southern Hunan, eastern Anhui, and central Hubei.