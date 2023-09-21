इंडियन आवाज़     22 Sep 2023 12:10:35      انڈین آواز

ICG’s ‘Samudra Prahari’ carries out Pollution Response Table-Top exercise & demonstration at in Thailand

Showcasing India’s maritime expertise and commitment, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Pollution-Control Vessel ‘Samudra Prahari’ carried out a comprehensive Pollution Response Table-Top exercise and demonstration at Khlong Toei Port in Thailand yesterday. The exercise involved key personnel from Thailand’s Maritime Enforcement Coordination Centre (MECC) including Customs Department and Royal Navy. It added that it promoted knowledge sharing and co-operation during real-life oil pollution scenarios.

The crew also along with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and Indian embassy representatives conducted an international outreach beach clean-up activity at Pattaya Beach. The initiative was part of the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, a nationwide flagship campaign of NCC to clean sea shores of plastic and other waste material.

