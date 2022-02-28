UN holding 2 meetings to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESk

Two major bodies of United Nation’s, General Assembly and Security Council are today holding separate meetings to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reflecting widespread demands for a cease-fire and escalating concern for the Ukrainians.

De Riviere said, France and Mexico will propose a draft resolution “to demand the end of hostilities, protection of civilians, and safe and unhindered humanitarian access to meet the urgent needs of the population.” It said, it will probably be put to a vote Tuesday.

The Security Council gave a green light on Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades. It will give all U.N. members an opportunity to speak about the war and vote on a resolution that U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said would “hold Russia to account for its indefensible actions and for its violations of the U.N. Charter”.