UN Chief praises Islamic tradition in his Ramzan message

WEB DESK

The United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres has said that the Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity is a remarkable lesson at a time when people in conflict zones and vulnerable populations face dire consequences.

His message came in the wake of Muslims around the world will be observing a very different Ramzan amid a devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Gueterres said as millions of Muslims around the world begin observing the holy month of Ramzan, many people in conflict zones will once again be tragically marking this month with war and insecurity all around.

Underscoring that Ramzan is about supporting the most vulnerable, Guterres expressed appreciation for governments and people throughout the Muslim world who live by their faith, supporting those fleeing conflict in the best Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity.

Because of the pandemic, which has spread to 185 nations, many countries this year have advised citizens to avoid large gatherings and have suhoor and iftar individually or with family at home.