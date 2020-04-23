Oman: Mosques to remain closed during Ramadan

WEB DESK

The Supreme Committee in Oman decided that Mosques will remain closed and no gatherings shall be permitted during the Holy month of Ramadan in view of the Corona virus pandemic. The Mosques will only open to call for prayers.

The local media quoting Oman’s Supreme Committee said that several decisions were announced on Monday that need to be followed during the Holy month of Ramadan including that prayers for Taraveeh will not be allowed in the mosque. Prayers for Taraweeh can be performed from home.

The Supreme Committee also said that it is strictly forbidden to hold gatherings such as iftars in Mosques or other places such as in tents, public councils, social and sports and other cultural activities are suspended.

Meanwhile, the Muscat Governorate will remain closed till 8th of May 2020. A similar guidelines was issued earlier by UAE’s Fatwa Council and Saudi Arabia’s Senior Scholars’ Council.