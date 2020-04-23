Saudi King approves reduced number of Taraweeh prayers in Two Holy Mosques

WEB DESK

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has approved performing a reduced version of Taraweeh prayers in the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina, Saudi Press Agency reported today, citing a statement from the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques’ Affairs.

The President General of the Authority, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, had announced yesterday thes, but only limited to the authority’s employees and workers, and will be shortened to five Tasleemat (i.e. 10 Rakat).

However, the general entry of the worshippers to Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina will continue to remain suspended to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia had earlier asked the public to perform the Taraweeh and Eid Al Fitr prayers at home.