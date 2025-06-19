Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN chief calls for de-escalation leading to ceasefire in Israel-Iran conflict

Jun 19, 2025

AMN

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for an immediate de-escalation of the Israeli-Iran conflict and a ceasefire. Expressing concern over the ongoing escalation, Guterres appealed to avoid further internationalisation of the conflict. He stated that any additional military interventions could have enormous consequences for the whole region and international peace and security at large. He also condemned the civilian casualties and underlined that diplomacy remains the best and the only way forward.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel strikes Iran’s police headquarters as conflict enters 7th day with mounting casualties

Jun 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian President Putin offers to mediate Israel-Iran conflict

Jun 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK, Qatar call for de-escalation, diplomacy amid Israel-Iran conflict

Jun 19, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की पहली क्रोएशिया यात्रा सम्पन्न

19 June 2025 1:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत और क्रोएशिया ने कृषि, संस्कृति तथा प्रौद्योगिकी क्षेत्र में और जाग्रेब विश्वविद्यालय में हिंदी पीठ की स्थापना के लिए समझौते किए

19 June 2025 1:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

क्यू एस वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी रैंकिंग में रिकॉर्ड 54 भारतीय संस्थानों को स्‍थान मिला

19 June 2025 1:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN chief calls for de-escalation leading to ceasefire in Israel-Iran conflict

19 June 2025 12:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!