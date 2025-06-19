UN chief calls for de-escalation leading to ceasefire in Israel-Iran conflict

AMN

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for an immediate de-escalation of the Israeli-Iran conflict and a ceasefire. Expressing concern over the ongoing escalation, Guterres appealed to avoid further internationalisation of the conflict. He stated that any additional military interventions could have enormous consequences for the whole region and international peace and security at large. He also condemned the civilian casualties and underlined that diplomacy remains the best and the only way forward.