India, Croatia Reaffirm Strategic Ties; Push for Early India-EU FTA Conclusion

Zagreb/New Delhi

India and Croatia have held wide-ranging talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations, with a special emphasis on the long-pending India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (India-EU FTA). Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković reaffirmed his country’s steadfast support for the early finalisation of the FTA, calling it mutually beneficial for India and the EU bloc. The issue was discussed during delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Croatia as part of his Europe and North America tour, which also included Canada and Cyprus.

Both leaders acknowledged that a successful conclusion to the India-EU FTA would significantly enhance trade volumes, economic ties, and supply chain resilience, paving the way for a broader strategic partnership between the regions.

Four Key Agreements Signed

During the summit-level discussions held at Banski Dvori in Zagreb, the two countries signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering:

Agriculture

Cultural exchange

Science and technology

Establishment of an ICCR Hindi Chair at the University of Zagreb

The MoUs underline the growing trust and intent to expand multi-sectoral cooperation between the two democracies.

Expanding Horizons: Defence, Technology & More

India and Croatia also agreed to formulate a long-term Defence Cooperation Plan, which will include:

Joint military training programs

Officer-level exchanges

Partnerships at the defence-industrial level

In addition, both nations identified emerging areas for enhanced cooperation including:

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Information Technology

Clean and Digital Technologies

Renewable Energy

Semiconductors

Modi highlighted India’s expanding collaboration with Croatia in shipbuilding, cybersecurity, and defence innovation, stressing the need to build reliable and diversified supply chains.

Modi Calls for Peace and Condemns Terrorism

In a strong statement during the joint press briefing, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in conflict resolution, emphasizing that wars—whether in Europe or Asia—solve nothing.

Condemning terrorism in all its forms, he thanked the Croatian leadership and its people for expressing solidarity with India in the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He called terrorism the “enemy of humanity” and urged greater international cooperation in counter-terror efforts.

Shared Democratic Values

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to global peace, democratic governance, and a rules-based international order. The summit marked a significant step in deepening India’s strategic footprint in Europe, with Croatia emerging as a key partner within the EU framework.