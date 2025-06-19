Dozens wounded as Iranian missile hits main hospital in Israel

PHOTO TV GRAB

Iranian Missile Strike Hits Israeli Hospital as Regional Conflict Intensifies

The escalating Israel-Iran conflict took a deeply troubling turn early today as an Iranian missile struck Soroka Medical Center, the largest hospital in southern Israel. The direct hit caused extensive structural damage and left dozens injured, including medical personnel and patients. Israeli news footage captured scenes of chaos: shattered glass, smoke billowing from damaged wings of the hospital, and emergency crews rushing the wounded to safety.

The missile attack on a civilian medical facility marks one of the most serious incidents in the ongoing conflict and signals a potential shift in Iran’s targeting strategy. Soroka is not only the primary trauma center for Israel’s south but also a key civilian lifeline — its targeting has drawn international condemnation and raised fears of further civilian infrastructure coming under fire.

The hospital strike came amid the 14th wave of Iranian missile launches in recent weeks. Over 25 missiles were fired in the latest barrage, targeting multiple Israeli strategic and civilian locations. Among the reported targets were the Israeli army’s cyber command headquarters, an intelligence center in Gav Yam, and a residential high-rise near Tel Aviv. According to Israel’s national rescue service, at least 40 people were wounded in today’s attacks alone.

Israeli officials confirmed that the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building also sustained damage, underscoring the widening scope of the conflict — from military installations to economic centers and now healthcare infrastructure. The death toll from Iranian strikes has reached 24, with many others critically injured, placing further strain on an already stretched emergency system.

In response to the escalating Iranian offensive, Israel launched a high-impact counterstrike overnight on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility — a site that the Israeli military alleges is central to Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions. This marks the second reported strike on Natanz within a week. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has indicated that key uranium enrichment equipment at the site has been likely destroyed.

Israeli forces also reportedly targeted Iran’s Arak heavy-water nuclear reactor, which has long been under international scrutiny due to its potential to produce plutonium — a critical component for nuclear weapons. These attacks are part of what Israeli officials describe as a strategy to systematically degrade Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the country has now achieved air superiority over Iranian territory. Military spokespeople claim that more than a third of Iran’s missile launchers have been destroyed, many while they were in the process of preparing fresh attacks. This dominance has enabled Israel to establish an “air corridor” to Tehran, through which it has begun launching targeted air raids on Iranian military assets in and around the capital.

Israeli authorities have issued evacuation warnings to residents in Arak and Khondab, signaling that additional strikes on military installations in those regions are imminent.

Despite Israel’s air campaign, Iran continues to retaliate, albeit with fewer and more selective missile strikes. Analysts attribute this reduced frequency to the systematic dismantling of Iran’s launch infrastructure and growing logistical challenges faced by the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Meanwhile, international concern is mounting over the potential for the conflict to widen across West Asia. U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing military intervention options, with Pentagon officials conducting high-level consultations on regional escalation scenarios.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a direct warning to Washington, stating that any U.S. strikes on Iranian territory will be met with “serious, irreparable consequences.” The threat raises the stakes considerably, placing the Middle East on the brink of a broader regional war.

As both nations escalate their offensives, the humanitarian toll continues to grow, with civilians increasingly caught in the crossfire. The attack on Soroka hospital could prove to be a turning point, redefining the contours of modern warfare in the region.

