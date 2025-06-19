Israel strikes Iran’s police headquarters as conflict enters 7th day with mounting casualties

AMN

Israel-Iran conflict has intensified dramatically, with Israeli forces conducting three waves of airstrikes across Iran and Iranian authorities reporting mounting casualties from the sustained bombardment. According to the Iranian state news agency, the latest escalation came as Israel targeted Iran’s national police headquarters, injuring several people. On the other hand, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed his country has destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s public security.

Israel launched its most extensive military operation against Iran since the conflict began, carrying out airstrikes in three waves across the day. The first wave, overnight, struck around 40 targets in the Tehran area, including centrifuge manufacturing sites and anti-tank missile production facilities. By afternoon, a second series of strikes hit 20 additional locations, focusing on three major missile production centres. The evening assault targeted surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites in western Iran. The sustained bombardment has triggered a mass exodus from Tehran and other Iranian cities. Thousands are fleeing, with reports of widespread panic and heavy congestion along evacuation routes. Iranian authorities and human rights groups now estimate that at least 585 people have been killed and over 1,300 injured since the start of hostilities, many of them civilians. Infrastructure across the region is reeling. Airport closures and travel restrictions continue to disrupt civilian movement and affect foreign nationals throughout West Asia. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that Israeli strikes successfully hit two centrifuge production sites that were once monitored under the 2015 nuclear deal, a development seen as a significant escalation in efforts to degrade Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Iran has responded with overwhelming force, launching over 400 ballistic missiles and approximately 1,000 drones at Israel since hostilities began. While Israel’s defence systems intercepted the majority of incoming projectiles, at least 20 missiles struck urban areas, resulting in 24 confirmed deaths and more than 500 wounded Israelis.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has vowed continued retaliation, while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected mounting international pressure for de-escalation. Iran has issued stark warnings that any direct intervention by the US would trigger ‘irreparable consequences’ and an ‘all-out war’ throughout West Asia.

On the other hand, U.S President Donald Trump has escalated American involvement by increasing military deployments to the region. He has also demanded Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’. Trump’s shift from earlier calls for restraint to open support for Israeli military actions could reshape the trajectory of the conflict.