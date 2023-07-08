UN chief António Guterres criticizes escalating violence in Israel and Palestine

AMN/ WEB DESK

The UN chief António Guterres has criticized escalating violence in Israel and Palestine. Referring to the two-day-long military assault in Jenin. Mr. Guterres said, “Airstrikes and ground operations in a crowded refugee camp by Israel were the worst violence in the West Bank in many years.”

According to the Palestinian health ministry, 12 people were killed, including three children, during what Israel described as a counter-terror operation. At least 120 were injured, including 20 still in critical condition. Gun battles broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, with some roads torn up and many homes and properties damaged. At least 3,000 people were reportedly forced to flee their homes.