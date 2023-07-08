इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2023 01:39:56      انڈین آواز
UN chief António Guterres criticizes escalating violence in Israel and Palestine

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

The UN chief António Guterres has criticized escalating violence in Israel and Palestine. Referring to the two-day-long military assault in Jenin. Mr. Guterres said, “Airstrikes and ground operations in a crowded refugee camp by Israel  were the worst violence in the West Bank in many years.”

According to the Palestinian health ministry, 12 people were killed, including three children, during what Israel described as a counter-terror operation. At least 120 were injured, including 20 still in critical condition. Gun battles broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, with some roads torn up and many homes and properties damaged. At least 3,000 people were reportedly forced to flee their homes.

خبرنامہ

اِسرو کا کہنا ہے کہ14 جولائی کو سری ہری کوٹا سے چندریان-تین چھوڑا جائے گا

بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق کی تنظیم اِسرو نے کہا ہے کہ اِس ماہ کی 14 ...

بھارت نے کناڈا کی حکومت سے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی سفارتکاروں کے تحفظ کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے تمام اقدامات کرے

امور خارجہ کی وزارت نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ کنیڈا میں بھارت ...

ایس سی او کے سربراہان مملکت نے نئی دلّی اعلامیے کو منظوری دے دی ہے۔

شنگھائی تعاون تنظیم کے رہنماؤں نے آج نئی دلی اعلامیہ منظور ک ...

