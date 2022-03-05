Ukrainian media reports air raids in various cities

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian media has been reporting explosions and impending air raids in various cities as the Russia’s special military operations enter its tenth day. According to news channel Ukraine-24, Shelling in the eastern city of Sumy, currently surrounded by Russian troops, began in wee hours this morning.

The Kyiv Independent outlet reported that multiple explosions were heard in Kharkiv. A resident sheltering in a train station tweeted about rockets hitting the platform as early as 03:00 local time today morning. The Kyiv Independent has also been tweeting about air raid alerts in the capital Kyiv, as well as in Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Chernihiv cities, asking people to go to the nearest shelter.

A large explosion has lit up the night sky in Chernihiv.

According to local officials, homes were heavily damaged by airstrikes earlier in the day, when a Russian bombardment killed 47 people.

The head of Ukraine’s security council Oleksiy Danilov claimed that more than 840 children have been wounded in the war. A day earlier, the Ukrainian government put the death toll among children at 28.