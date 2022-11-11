Ukraine signs Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with ASEAN at Cambodia Summit

WEB DESK

Ukraine has signed the instrument of accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) with ASEAN at its Cambodia Summit in Phnom Penh.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba signed the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia to become its 50th member, under the presidency of Cambodia. He also held a meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi at the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits. The signing of the Instrument of Accession to the TAC by seven countries this year is a big milestone during Cambodia’s chairmanship of ASEAN, Agence Kampuchea Presse reported, citing a senior Cambodian official. The 10-member ASEAN bloc has been reserved in their stance towards the Russian invasion, condemning the war but generally trying to avoid assigning blame to Moscow.