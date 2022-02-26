FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ukraine President speaks to PM Modi, seeks support at UNSC

AMN / WEB DESK

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought India’s political support at the UN Security Council to stop Russia’s military offensive against his country.

President Zelenskyy’s telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi came hours after India abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that “deplores in the strongest terms” Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

“Spoke with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression,” Zelenskuyy said in a tweet.

Zelenskyy has been making desperate appeals for help as Russian forces intensified their offensive in Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other areas.
President Zelenskyy briefed Prime Minister Modi in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine.

Mr. Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.

He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.

The Prime Minister also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine and sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.
“More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!” he said in the tweet.

President Zelenskyy’s call to Prime Minister Modi came a day after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and sought India’s support to a UN Security Council resolution.

