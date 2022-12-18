Ukraine manages to restore power to almost 6 million people in last 24 hours: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

AMN/ WEB DESK

Basic services were being restored in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv yesterday after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure, as residents navigated a city gripped by fog and girded for a holiday season marked by uncertainty. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a quarter of Kyiv remained without heating but the metro system was back in service and all residents had been reconnected to the water supply. Ukrainian officials said Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Friday in one of its heaviest barrages since the Kremlin’s Feb. 24 invasion, forcing emergency blackouts nationwide.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address that Ukraine has managed to restore power to almost 6 million people in the last 24 hours.