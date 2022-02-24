FreeCurrencyRates.com

UKRAINE CRISIS: PM Johnson calls for NATO meeting as soon as possible

Published On: By

WEB DESK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the allies to hold an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible,” he wrote on Twitter.

He stressed the Russian invasion is a catastrophe for the European continent.

As reported, Vladimir Putin, announced the start of a special military operation in Donbas. At around 04:00, on February 24, Russia attacked Ukraine and launched a war.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decree on the imposition of martial law throughout Ukraine.

