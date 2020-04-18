UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises 14,576

WEB DESK
Death toll incresed to 14,576 in UK with 847 new coronavirus related deaths recorded in hopsitals yesterday. The figure does not include people who have died in care homes and the community.
Speaking on an online meeting of the House of Commons health committee, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said coronavirus testing will be rolled out to people working in public services such as police, fire and prison staff also. He said government has a target of 100,000 tests a day by the end of April.