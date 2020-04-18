UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises 14,576

COVID-19 Worldwide: Cases 2,227,071; Deaths:152,558; Recovered: 568,168

GoM reviews preparedness and management to contain COVID19 in India

Maharashtra cases now 3,320; Gujarat count over 1,000

Lockdown has brought down rate of Covid-19 cases in India

Trump unveils new guidelines to loosen social distancing restrictions

If not possible to perform Taraweeh & Eid prayers in mosques, pray at homes: Saudi Grand Mufti

Indian scientists develop low cost test kit for COVID-19

Rajasthan claims to be first State in country to carry out Rapid Testing for Covid 19