Dubai extends 24-hour Coronavirus curfew by a week

WEB DESK

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management yesterday announced the extension of the 24-hour National Sterilisation Programme for a further week, in place since 4th April, to control the spread of COVID-19 in Dubai.

The Dubai Media Office took to twitter to announce the extension of the 24 hour lockdown in the Emirate of Dubai for another one week. On 4th of April, UAE govt had announced a complete lockdown for a period of two weeks which was due to end on 18th of April 2020. The lockdown as of now has been extended till 24th of this month.

Meanwhile, the Friday Prayers remained suspended yesterday following the directives of the UAE Govt to close the places of worship in the country until further notice.