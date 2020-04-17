Trump unveils new guidelines to loosen social distancing restrictions

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has unveiled new guidelines meant to help states loosen their social distancing restrictions.

In a briefing to Governors, Trump said they are going to be responsible for deciding when it is safe to lift restrictions in their states. The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations.

Places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phased gradual reopening of businesses and schools. Each phase will last at least 14 days to ensure that infections don’t accelerate again.