Trump unveils three-phase plan to reopen country’s economy, jolted by COVID19

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen country’s economy, jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new plan allows governors to gradually ease the crippling lockdown in their states.

Talking to media during his daily White House briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, Mr Trump said that America wants to be open and that a national shutdown is not a sustainable long-term solution.

Asserting that a prolonged lockdown, combined with a forced economic depression, would inflict an immense and wide-ranging toll on public health, Mr Trump told reporters that his administration is issuing new federal guidelines that will allow governors to take a phased approach to reopening their individual states.

For the first phase, the guidelines recommends that states see a downward trajectory for 14 days in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases before they move to lift stay-at-home orders and other restrictions.

The second phase include asking for all vulnerable individuals to shelter in place, encourage telework, and the common areas should remain closed or be physically distant.

The third phase is essentially returning to the new normal with continuing the good hygiene practices, continuing the respect for spaces between individuals.