China’s imported COVID-19 cases rise to 1566; revised death toll 4632

Published On: By

WEB DESK

China’s imported cases of coronavirus rose to 1,566 and the death toll jumped to 4,632 with a 50 per cent spike in fatality figures from the epicentre Wuhan, health officials said on Saturday. The country’s National Health Commission (NHC) announced the revised national figures of coronavirus, taking note of Wuhan’s new data.

As per the new figures, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 82,719 by Friday, including 4,632 deaths. As many as 1,058 patients are still being treated and 77,029 have been discharged from hospitals.

On Friday, Wuhan’s officials announced that as of April 16, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases was raised by 325 to 50,333 and the number of fatalities up by 1,290 to 3,869. No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

By Friday, 1,021 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in Hong Kong, 45 confirmed cases in Macao and 395 in Taiwan including six deaths.

