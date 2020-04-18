PM Modi conveys India’s full support for joint African effort against pandemic

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa exchanged views about the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They discussed on phone, the steps being taken by their governments to protect the health of their people and to minimise economic impact.

Prime Minister Modi President assured President Ramaphosa that India will provide all possible support to South Africa for ensuring supplies of essential medicines during this challenging time. He commended the proactive role being played by President Ramaphosa as the Chair of the African Union, for coordinating a continent-wide response to the pandemic.

Prime Minister talked about the centuries old ties of friendship and people-to-people exchanges between India and Africa and conveyed India’s full support for the joint African effort against the virus.