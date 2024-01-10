UK and US naval forces foil largest attack by Houthi rebels in Red Sea

AMN

United Kingdom and United States naval forces have repelled the largest attack yet by Yemen’s Houthi rebels group on shipping in the Red Sea. According to media reports, the attack happened off the Yemeni port cities of Hodeida and Mokha.

The US military said, the Houthi group launched 18 drones and three missiles yesterday night. It also said, this was 26th attack since 19 November.

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps today said that multiple attack drones had been destroyed by HMS Diamond, a Type 45 air defense destroyer. No injuries or damage were reported.

The US, UK and 10 other countries including Germany, Italy, Australia and Japan have warned the Houthis to immediately end the attacks.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has scheduled a vote today on a US-proposed resolution demanding an immediate halt to the attacks. The draft resolution says, the attacks impede global commerce and undermine navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security.