Sheikh Hasina to be sworn in as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for her 4th straight term

AMN/ WEB DESK

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will be sworn in as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the fourth straight term today. Bangladesh’s President will administer the oath to the new prime minister in Dhaka this evening. 25 ministers and 11 state ministers are also likely to be sworn in today. Sheikh Hasina led her party to a thumping victory in the national elections on the 7th of this month.

Cabinet Secretary last night announced the list of ministers and as per the list, 15 ministers of the last cabinet including some heavyweights like Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, Foreign Minister Dr AK Momen, and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi have been dropped from the new cabinet.

The new faces in the cabinet include former commerce minister Lt Colonel (retd) Mohammad Farooq Khan and former foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali.