UGC Directs Colleges to Ensure Timely Exams and Degree Issuance

University Grants Commission, UGC has today asked the Higher Education Institutions to ensure timely exams and prompt issuance of final degrees and certificates. The Commission said that the delay causes a loss of opportunities for students as it prevents them from securing suitable and quality employment.

It stated that students are entitled to timely conduct of examination and declaration of results as specified in the academic calendar in the Prospectus. The Commission further added that students are entitled to the award of degree within 180 days of the declaration of results. The Commission also stated that it has power to take punitive action in case of non-complianos.