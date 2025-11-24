The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

CAMPUS AMN

India prefers peace but can act strongly when needed: Defence Minister

Nov 24, 2025

AMN / Kurukshetra / Haryana

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the Bhagavad Gita’s message extends far beyond India’s borders and serves as a universal guide for humanity. Speaking at the International Gita Conference in Kurukshetra, he said the scripture has shaped lives across generations and remains vital for inspiring youth.

The conference was organised by Kurukshetra University, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Kurukshetra Development Board on the theme of Swadharma-devotion to duty, peace, goodwill and the spirit of Swadeshi.

Singh said the Gita’s teachings, delivered more than 5,000 years ago, continue to uplift humanity and that Kurukshetra remains central to understanding India’s spiritual heritage. Referring to the recent Pahalgam incident, he noted that while India favours peace, the nation responded firmly through Operation Sindoor.

He inaugurated the seminar alongside Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij, Social Justice Minister Krishna Bedi, MP Naveen Jindal and other dignitaries. Singh also released a special issue of the Journal of Haryana Studies and opened state pavilions and a hi-tech exhibition at the International Gita Mahotsav

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Final Trade Nov 24: Markets fall for 2nd day; Sensex drops over 331 points

Nov 24, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Lakshmi Mittal to Leave UK Amid Looming Tax Hikes

Nov 24, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

International Gold Prices Fall Amid Global Trade Cues

Nov 24, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Final Trade Nov 24: Markets fall for 2nd day; Sensex drops over 331 points

24 November 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ CINEMA / TV

Punjab: Phagwara mourns Death of its ‘beloved son’ Dharmendra

24 November 2025 11:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand: 5 Killed, 13 injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Tehri

24 November 2025 10:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Lakshmi Mittal to Leave UK Amid Looming Tax Hikes

24 November 2025 10:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments