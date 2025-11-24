India prefers peace but can act strongly when needed: Defence Minister

AMN / Kurukshetra / Haryana

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the Bhagavad Gita’s message extends far beyond India’s borders and serves as a universal guide for humanity. Speaking at the International Gita Conference in Kurukshetra, he said the scripture has shaped lives across generations and remains vital for inspiring youth.

The conference was organised by Kurukshetra University, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Kurukshetra Development Board on the theme of Swadharma-devotion to duty, peace, goodwill and the spirit of Swadeshi.

गीता एक ऐसा ग्रंथ है जिसे पढ़कर विपरीत परिस्थितियों में उत्साह और आशा का संचार होता है। गीता न केवल आत्मचिंतन का मार्ग दिखाती है, बल्कि मन की उलझनों को सुलझाने में भी सहायक है। pic.twitter.com/y4V1EXkD9Z — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 24, 2025

Singh said the Gita’s teachings, delivered more than 5,000 years ago, continue to uplift humanity and that Kurukshetra remains central to understanding India’s spiritual heritage. Referring to the recent Pahalgam incident, he noted that while India favours peace, the nation responded firmly through Operation Sindoor.

He inaugurated the seminar alongside Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij, Social Justice Minister Krishna Bedi, MP Naveen Jindal and other dignitaries. Singh also released a special issue of the Journal of Haryana Studies and opened state pavilions and a hi-tech exhibition at the International Gita Mahotsav

Gita Conference inaugural ceremony at KUK saw inspiring addresses by Hon'ble Defence Minister @rajnathsingh and global scholars. Leaders and thinkers highlighted the Bhagavad Gita as a timeless guide, a model of Indian management, and the key to understanding Bharat’s soul. pic.twitter.com/z09ADCInrk — @KurukshetraUniversityKUK (@uni_kuk) November 24, 2025