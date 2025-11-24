PM Modi to visit Ayodhya to hoist flag marking completion of Ram Temple

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, tomorrow Nov 25 . He will participate in the flag hoisting ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, which will also be termed as the end of the temple construction work.

Aakashvani correspondent reports that the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

Later Prime Minister will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir and perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity.

AMN is a news agency