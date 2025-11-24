The Indian Awaaz

BJP accuses opposition parties of hindering S.I. R. in States

Nov 24, 2025
BJP accuses opposition parties of hindering Special Intensive Revision in States

By Sudhir Kumar

The BJP today accused the Opposition parties, including Congress and TMC, of creating obstacles in the smooth conduct of Special Intensive Revision- SIR  in some States. Briefing the media in New Delhi, BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that SIR is essential for transparent and fair elections in the country.

Expressing concern over the reported remarks of Congress leader and Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari about the booth level officer, Mr Trivedi questioned whether such remarks are not condemnable.

Over the issue of allegations against the TMC Booth level agent of threatening the Booth level Officer in West Bengal, the BJP Spokesperson said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is repeatedly giving inflammatory statements in connection with SIR.

On the issue of not attending the Oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Justice of India by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Mr Trivedi accused Mr Gandhi of attempting to tarnish the image of the constitutional system of the country. 

