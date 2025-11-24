TRAI blocks 21 lakh fraudulent numbers, urges users to report spam

Staff Reporter

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken action against over 21 lakh fraudulent mobile numbers and one lakh entities involved in sending spam and fraudulent messages over the past year.

The regulatory body has taken this step in response to citizen complaints. The Ministry of Communications has said that this demonstrates that collective reporting by users is crucial in curbing telecom misuse nationwide. TRAI has urged citizens to report spam calls and SMS through the TRAI DND App.

It said that when a user reports a spam call or SMS on the TRAI DND App, it allows TRAI and telecom service providers to trace, verify, and permanently disconnect the mobile numbers.