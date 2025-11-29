Two Books by Prof R. Prasad Released at AMU Physics Department

ALIGARH

The Department of Physics, Aligarh Muslim University, marked a significant academic occasion with the release of two books authored by Prof. R. Prasad, former Dean, Faculty of Science, and former Chairman of the department. The volumes, Understanding Medical Devices: The Science Behind the Diagnosis and Physics and Technology for Engineers: Understanding Materials and Sustainability, were formally launched by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Naima Khatoon.

Commending Prof. Prasad’s scholarly contributions, the Vice Chancellor said the publications reflect the department’s strong academic culture and “inspire the younger generation to pursue scientific inquiry with passion and sincerity.”

Senior faculty members, including Prof. A. K. Chaubey, Prof. M. Afzal Ansari, Prof. B. P. Singh (Dean, Faculty of Science), Prof. Mohd Shoeb, Prof. Shakeel Ahmad and Prof. Isar Ahmad Rizvi, attended the programme and discussed the growth of nuclear physics at AMU. Prof. B. P. Singh noted that Prof. Prasad’s clarity of thought and dedication to teaching continue to guide students and colleagues.

Reflecting on his work, Prof. Prasad said the books were written to meet the academic and practical needs of students and professionals, one offering clarity on medical devices, the other linking physics with sustainability challenges in engineering. He expressed gratitude to colleagues for their support.

Author of eleven scientific books, including two widely cited works co-authored with Prof. B. P. Singh, Prof. Prasad’s latest publications add to his longstanding academic legacy.

The event concluded with appreciation to the Vice Chancellor for her support in promoting scientific scholarship and strengthening the university’s research environment.