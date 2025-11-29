Piyush Goyal Calls for Modernisation of India’s Tea Industry

Andalib Akhter

India’s tea industry—one of the oldest and most culturally rooted industries in the country—is standing at a decisive moment. As global preferences shift toward wellness, premium experiences, and sustainability, India is working to preserve its heritage while preparing for the future. Speaking at the Sankalp Foundation’s National Conference on Safe Tea Production in New Delhi, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Mr Piyush Goyal outlined an ambitious vision that blends tradition with innovation, aiming to strengthen India’s leadership in the global tea market.

Celebrated Heritage, New Horizons

India is globally recognised for its iconic teas—Darjeeling, Assam, and Nilgiri. These names carry prestige and command respect in international markets. Yet, Mr Goyal stressed that relying solely on legacy products is not enough in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

He emphasised the need to develop a wider catalogue of teas that appeal to evolving consumer profiles—whether those seeking herbal blends, wellness infusions, artisanal flavours, or premium lifestyle-oriented products. Developing new signature blends, he said, is essential for keeping India at the forefront of global demand.

Innovation: The Key to Future Growth

Mr Goyal urged researchers, scientists, and industry innovators to harness India’s diverse agro-climatic zones to create high-value, export-ready tea varieties. This research-driven approach, he said, must be central to the industry’s evolution.

Modern consumer preferences are shifting rapidly. Wellness teas, immunity-boosting blends, organic flavours, and specialty micro-lot batches are gaining traction worldwide. The Minister emphasised that India must not merely follow these trends but lead them—by experimenting, testing, and innovating for global excellence.

Such innovation, he added, holds the power to significantly benefit farmers, especially small tea growers who make up a major segment of India’s tea ecosystem. By focusing on value addition rather than just increasing output, growers can realise better incomes and secure long-term stability.

Strengthening India’s Global Footprint

India is among the world’s largest tea producers and exporters, with approximately 255 million tonnes of tea exported annually. The sector plays an essential role not only in the economy but also in India’s hospitality culture—where a cup of tea is not just a beverage but an emotion.

Mr Goyal said that safeguarding the integrity and reputation of Indian tea is crucial. Government deliberations with industry experts, growers, and researchers will provide vital guidance for improving policies and strengthening global competitiveness.

He highlighted several initiatives undertaken under Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi’s leadership, including:

A ₹1,000-crore support package for tea workers and growers

for tea workers and growers The Chai Sahayog App , designed to help small growers secure better prices

, designed to help small growers secure better prices A renewed emphasis on safety, sustainability, and high-quality standards

These steps, he emphasised, reflect the government’s long-term commitment to ensuring that tea growers and workers receive the support, dignity, and opportunities they deserve.

Traceability: Protecting the Reputation of Indian Tea

One of the most critical aspects highlighted by Mr Goyal was complete traceability across the supply chain. As global markets grow more sensitive to food safety and authenticity, ensuring transparency from leaf to cup has become essential.

He urged stakeholders to adopt emerging technologies—such as blockchain systems—to record every step of the tea production process. Such systems can:

Track the farm and region where tea is grown

Identify batch quality and grading

Prevent mixing with lower-quality or imported varieties

Build greater confidence among international buyers

Strengthened traceability, the Minister noted, is central to protecting India’s identity as a trusted producer of high-quality tea.

Sustainability: A Non-Negotiable Priority

Mr Goyal encouraged growers to adopt innovative, sustainable farming methods. Techniques such as drip irrigation, efficient water usage, natural pest management, and soil-friendly practices can significantly improve productivity without harming the environment.

He also emphasised the growing global demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging. Shifting toward greener packaging solutions will help Indian tea brands meet international sustainability expectations and expand their market presence.

Furthermore, the Minister urged the industry to increase production of branded, packaged, and value-added tea products rather than relying heavily on bulk commodity exports. With strategic global outreach—including trade fairs, buyer–seller meets, and international expos—India can significantly enhance its brand value.

Social Development: Building Stronger Tea Communities

Beyond production and exports, Mr Goyal highlighted the need to improve living and educational opportunities in tea-growing regions. The future of the tea industry, he said, must also include the upliftment of the communities that sustain it.

He stressed the importance of:

Skilling and training programmes

Mechanisation to reduce manual burden

Modern weather forecasting and pest-risk tools

Technology-driven decision-making

These tools will empower growers to manage climate challenges, pests, and market uncertainties more effectively.

Marketing with Storytelling and Quality Testing

Consumers today seek authenticity. Mr Goyal suggested that India’s tea industry adopt storytelling-based marketing, highlighting the journey of each tea—from its origin and climate conditions to the craftsmanship involved in its processing.

He also urged the industry to acquire state-of-the-art testing equipment to ensure world-class quality. He assured that agencies like FSSAI, BIS, and EIC are ready to support the establishment of premium testing facilities across India.

A Shared Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Mr Goyal concluded by emphasising that the government and the tea industry must work together to ensure that every cup of Indian tea embodies quality, heritage, and trust. He expressed confidence that the tea sector will play a key role in India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047, especially during the Amrit Kaal.

With innovation, sustainability, and people-centric growth at its core, India’s tea industry is poised to redefine its global identity while staying true to its cultural roots.