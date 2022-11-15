UGC asks higher education institutions to adopt ‘Professors of Practice’ guidelines

AMN / NEW DELHI

University Grants Commission has asked higher education institutions to initiate necessary steps to engage professionals and industry experts as Professors of Practice in their institutes.

It has written a letter to the Vice Chancellors of Universities and Principals of Colleges across the country in this regard.

The UGC said, one of the recommendations of National Education Policy 2020 is to impart holistic and multidisciplinary education in higher education institutions and this may require the participation of experienced practitioners, professionals and industry experts in the teaching-learning process.