UAE reports 283 new cases of COVID-19



WEB DESK

19 people reported full recoveries taking the total recoveries in the country to 186.

Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE in a statement said, the newly diagnosed patients of various nationalities are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care.

The Ministry also announced the death of an Asian citizen who suffered from chronic diseases, taking the death toll in the country to 12.

Meanwhile, Dubai has launched drive-in test centres for its residents for covid-19 testing. The centres enables members of the public to do a five-minute test free of charge without having to leave their car.

Test results will be made available in 48 hours. The drive-through facility has a capacity of conducting 250 tests per day . Tests can be done by making prior appointments.

Besides patients with Covid -19 symptoms , the test centre caters to senior citizens, pregnant women, people of determination; people with chronic diseases.

Abu Dhabi also has a similar drive-in test centres for the residents.